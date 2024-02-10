Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Boston College 13-9, Duke 17-5

What to Know

Boston College has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game Boston College was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 63-62 to the Seminoles.

Boston College's loss came about despite a quality game from Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. Post didn't help Boston College's cause all that much against the Orange last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Jaeden Zackery was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with five assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils didn't have too much trouble with the Fighting Irish at home on Wednesday as they won 71-53.

Among those leading the charge was Mark Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb Foster, who scored 13 points.

The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 13-9. As for the Blue Devils, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Boston College and the Blue Devils were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, but the Eagles came up empty-handed after a 65-64 loss. Can Boston College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Duke is a big 12.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Duke has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.