Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Charlotte 5-3, Duke 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $99.00

What to Know

Charlotte has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Duke Blue Devils at 2:15 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Charlotte will be strutting in after a victory while Duke will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, a fact Charlotte proved on Tuesday. They blew past the Hatters 85-62.

Charlotte got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Igor Milicic Jr. out in front who scored 13 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals. Robert Braswell IV was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Duke last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 72-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Yellow Jackets. Duke has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Duke's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jeremy Roach, who scored 20 points along with 8 rebounds, and Kyle Filipowski who scored 12 points along with 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

The 49ers have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 5-3 record. As for the Blue Devils, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 5-3.

Charlotte is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Charlotte has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 47.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.7% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Duke is a big 15.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

