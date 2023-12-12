Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Hofstra 6-3, Duke 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils will be playing in front of their home fans against the Hofstra Pride at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Duke has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 24 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the 49ers on Saturday as the Blue Devils made off with a 80-56 win. The over/under was set at 136 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Duke's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jeremy Roach, who scored 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jared McCain, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, Hofstra unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Billikens by a score of 71-68. Hofstra didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Hofstra saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyler Thomas, who scored 29 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Thomas has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Darlinstone Dubar, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Blue Devils' victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for the Pride, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 6-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Duke hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.8 points per game. However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Duke is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Odds

Duke is a big 15-point favorite against Hofstra, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.