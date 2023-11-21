Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: La Salle 4-0, Duke 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $75.00

What to Know

Duke will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the La Salle Explorers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Duke proved on Friday. They blew past the Bison, posting a 90-60 victory at home. The win made it back-to-back wins for Duke.

Duke's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jared McCain led the charge by shooting 5-for-7 from long range and dropping a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds. Mark Mitchell was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, La Salle put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Screaming Eagles 79-78.

La Salle's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Daeshon Shepherd, who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds, and Khalil Brantley, who scored 30 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Blue Devils' victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for the Explorers, they have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 4-0 record.

While fans of both teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As mentioned, Duke is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 26.5 points. This will be La Salle's first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Duke have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blue Devils, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 25-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

