Current Records: La Salle 4-0, Duke 3-1

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

La Salle has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Duke Blue Devils at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, the Explorers made off with a 79-78 victory over the Screaming Eagles.

La Salle can attribute much of their success to Daeshon Shepherd, who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds, and Khalil Brantley, who scored 30 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, Duke entered their contest on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Bison 90-60 at home. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Duke.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Duke to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jared McCain, who shot 5-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Mark Mitchell, who scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Explorers' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. As for the Blue Devils, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La Salle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.