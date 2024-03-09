Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: N. Carolina 24-6, Duke 24-6

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Carolina has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. N. Carolina has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Tuesday, the Tar Heels were fully in charge, breezing past the Fighting Irish 84-51 at home.

N. Carolina can attribute much of their success to RJ Davis, who scored 22 points along with six assists. Another player making a difference was Harrison Ingram, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Duke had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They strolled past the Wolfpack with points to spare, taking the game 79-64.

Duke's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jeremy Roach, who scored 21 points. Roach didn't help Duke's cause all that much against Virginia on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Sean Stewart was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

The Tar Heels' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 24-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.5 points per game. As for the Blue Devils, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 24-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They and Duke have both performed well against the spread, with N. Carolina at 17-12 and Duke at 5-5-1 ATS.

Odds

Duke is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Duke and N. Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.