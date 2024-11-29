Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Seattle 2-4, Duke 4-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Duke is heading back home. They will welcome the Seattle Redhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.5 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Duke would be headed in after a win, but Kansas made sure that didn't happen. Duke fell just short of Kansas by a score of 75-72 on Tuesday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tyrese Proctor, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five). Kon Knueppel, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-8 from deep.

Duke struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Seattle came up short against Furman on Tuesday and fell 61-56. The matchup marked the Redhawks' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Duke's defeat dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Seattle, their loss dropped their record down to 2-4.