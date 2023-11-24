Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Southern Indiana 1-5, Duke 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $105.00

What to Know

Duke will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 6:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Duke has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 29 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Explorers 95-66 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Duke did.

Duke's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyrese Proctor led the charge by scoring 22 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Sean Stewart, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Screaming Eagles couldn't handle the Bison on Monday and fell 67-56. Southern Indiana has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Blue Devils' win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for the Screaming Eagles, the last time they won on the road was back last Saturday. Having now lost four straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 1-5.

As mentioned, Duke is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 36.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Duke have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Blue Devils as a 33.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

