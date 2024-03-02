Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Virginia 21-8, Duke 22-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Virginia Cavaliers and the Duke Blue Devils are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Boston College typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Virginia proved too difficult a challenge. They secured a 72-68 W over the Eagles.

Among those leading the charge was Reece Beekman, who scored 18 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. He didn't help Virginia's cause all that much against the Tar Heels on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Isaac McKneely was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Duke put the finishing touches on their tenth blowout victory of the season on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Cardinals as the Blue Devils made off with a 84-59 win. Duke was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Duke's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jeremy Roach, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Mark Mitchell, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Cavaliers have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 21-8 record this season. As for the Blue Devils, they pushed their record up to 22-6 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Virginia came up short against the Blue Devils when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 59-49. Can Virginia avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Duke has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Virginia.