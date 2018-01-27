How to watch Duke-Virginia: TV, times, streaming online, predictions, line, pick

Almost at the midway point of league play, Virginia, not Duke or North Carolina, clings to a cushy two-game lead in the ACC regular season standings. The Cavaliers, though, face their toughest test of the season on Saturday against a Duke team that's reeled off five-straight conference wins and counting.

Virginia's no slouch itself. The Cavaliers boast an even more impressive 1- game win streak of their own and, with a perfect 8-0 ACC record, have a comfortable two game lead in the conference over Duke. So Saturday's massive ACC showdown could drastically alter how one of the toughest conferences in America ultimately shakes out.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 2:00 pm ET



: Saturday, 2:00 pm ET Where : Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina



: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



Odds and analysis