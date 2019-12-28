How to watch Duke vs. Brown: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Brown @ No. 4 Duke

Current Records: Brown 5-5; Duke 10-1

What to Know

The #4 Duke Blue Devils' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Brown Bears at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

Duke took their matchup against the Wofford Terriers last week by a conclusive 86-57 score. No one put up better numbers for Duke than C Vernon Carey Jr., who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between Brown and the St. John's Red Storm two weeks ago was not particularly close, with Brown falling 82-71. A silver lining for the Bears was the play of F Joshua Howard, who had 15 points along with seven boards.

The Blue Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 28-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Duke's victory lifted them to 10-1 while Brown's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. We'll see if the Blue Devils can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $175.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 28-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.