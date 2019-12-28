How to watch Duke vs. Brown: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Duke vs. Brown basketball game
Who's Playing
Brown @ No. 4 Duke
Current Records: Brown 5-5; Duke 10-1
What to Know
The #4 Duke Blue Devils' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Brown Bears at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.
Duke took their matchup against the Wofford Terriers last week by a conclusive 86-57 score. No one put up better numbers for Duke than C Vernon Carey Jr., who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the contest between Brown and the St. John's Red Storm two weeks ago was not particularly close, with Brown falling 82-71. A silver lining for the Bears was the play of F Joshua Howard, who had 15 points along with seven boards.
The Blue Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 28-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Duke's victory lifted them to 10-1 while Brown's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. We'll see if the Blue Devils can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $175.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 28-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kentucky vs. Louisville hoops preview
One of the best rivalries in college basketball goes down Saturday on CBS
-
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee preview
The Badgers head to Knoxville on Saturday looking to notch a big out-of-conference win ahead...
-
Evansville places coach McCarty on leave
Evansville revealed McCarty 'may have violated' Title IX policies and is digging deeper into...
-
NET Top 25: SDSU new No. 1
The 12-0 Aztecs are rating out favorably in the NCAA's evaluation tool and find themselves...
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville battles UK
The Cardinals will spend Saturday trying to extend Kentucky's losing streak to three games
-
'20 NBA Mock Draft: Warriors get Wiseman
Warriors keep their dynasty hopes alive, while the Knicks revive their hopes of becoming relevant
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic
-
No. 5 Ohio State holds off No. 6 UK
Ohio State clamped down on Kentucky in the final minutes and held on for a 71-65 victory