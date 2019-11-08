How to watch Duke vs. Colorado State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Duke vs. Colorado State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 4 Duke (home) vs. Colorado State (away)
Last Season Records: Duke 29-5; Colorado State 12-20
What to Know
The Duke Blue Devils will look to defend their home court on Friday against Colorado State at 7 p.m. ET. Duke finished 29-5 last season and will be coming in after their first-season game against Kansas at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Colorado State finished 12-20 last year and will be coming in after their first-season game against Denver at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moby Arena.
A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Devils were 10th best in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 82.7 on average. Colorado State displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 20th in college basketball in field goal percentage, closing the season with 47.60% overall (top 6%). We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
