How to watch Duke vs. Florida State: TV, streaming online, prediction, line, pick
The fourth-ranked Blue Devils welcome Florida State into Cameron Indoor Stadium
Duke and Florida State will go toe-to-toe on Saturday in the only ranked-on-ranked tilt between ACC opponents.
The Blue Devils, ranked fourth in the polls, have enjoyed a 10-day layoff after an impressive 12-1 run through non-league play. Similarly, Florida State was impressive in non-conference play with an 11-1 record that included an impressive win over cross-state foe Florida. But Saturday marks the first of a grueling three-game stretch for the Seminoles against the league's best, starting with Duke, followed by North Carolina and Miami.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Duke -10
- Prediction: Oklahoma State exposed the Seminoles with its pesky defense and stellar fundamentals, despite a lackluster talent pool. Duke, however, has the talent to bury FSU -- and I expect it will. Pick: Duke -10
-
Loss to UK shows UL misses Pitino
Perhaps this is what you get when you replace a 65-year-old icon with a 32-year-old first-time...
-
How to watch Villanova-Butler
Butler welcomes the top-ranked Wildcats into Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday.
-
How to watch UConn-Wichita State
The eighth-ranked Shockers head to Hartford to take on a floundering Connecticut team that...
-
Blackburn reflects on Dick Enberg
CBS Sports college basketball announcer Carter Blackburn reflects on the late Dick Enberg
-
Kentucky pounds rival Louisville
Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 24 points, the Wildcats defeated the Cardinals 90-61 Fri...
-
How to watch Kentucky-Louisville on CBS
The Cardinals are seeking their first win over a ranked opponent under David Padgett
Add a Comment