How to watch Duke vs. Florida State: TV, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

The fourth-ranked Blue Devils welcome Florida State into Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke and Florida State will go toe-to-toe on Saturday in the only ranked-on-ranked tilt between ACC opponents.

The Blue Devils, ranked fourth in the polls, have enjoyed a 10-day layoff after an impressive 12-1 run through non-league play. Similarly, Florida State was impressive in non-conference play with an 11-1 record that included an impressive win over cross-state foe Florida. But Saturday marks the first of a grueling three-game stretch for the Seminoles against the league's best, starting with Duke, followed by North Carolina and Miami.

Viewing information

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via SportsLine: Duke -10
  • Prediction: Oklahoma State exposed the Seminoles with its pesky defense and stellar fundamentals, despite a lackluster talent pool. Duke, however, has the talent to bury FSU -- and I expect it will. Pick: Duke -10
