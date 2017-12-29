How to watch Duke vs. Florida State: TV, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

Duke and Florida State will go toe-to-toe on Saturday in the only ranked-on-ranked tilt between ACC opponents.

The Blue Devils, ranked fourth in the polls, have enjoyed a 10-day layoff after an impressive 12-1 run through non-league play. Similarly, Florida State was impressive in non-conference play with an 11-1 record that included an impressive win over cross-state foe Florida. But Saturday marks the first of a grueling three-game stretch for the Seminoles against the league's best, starting with Duke, followed by North Carolina and Miami.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 2 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET Where : Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina



: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



Odds and analysis