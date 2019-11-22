How to watch Duke vs. Georgetown: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
How to watch Duke vs. Georgetown basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 1 Duke (home) vs. Georgetown (away)
Current Records: Duke 5-0; Georgetown 4-1
What to Know
The #1 Duke Blue Devils will take on the Georgetown Hoyas at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Duke is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Blue Devils took their game with ease, bagging an 87-52 win over the California Golden Bears. Among those leading the charge for Duke was C Vernon Carey Jr., who posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Carey Jr. Carey Jr.'s points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, Georgetown took down the Texas Longhorns 82-66. Georgetown got double-digit scores from four players: G Mac McClung (19), G Jamorko Pickett (15), G James Akinjo (14), and C Omer Yurtseven (10).
Duke is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Blue Devils got away with an 86-84 win when the teams last met four seasons ago. Will they repeat their success, or do the Hoyas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 13-point favorite against the Hoyas.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 155
Series History
Duke won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 22, 2015 - Duke 86 vs. Georgetown 84
