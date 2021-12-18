Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ No. 2 Duke
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 6-5; Duke 9-1
What to Know
The #2 Duke Blue Devils will be playing at home against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Duke is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
The App. State Mountaineers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Blue Devils proved too difficult a challenge. Duke took their game against the Mountaineers by a conclusive 92-67 score. Duke was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from five players: forward Wendell Moore Jr. (21), forward Paolo Banchero (16), guard Trevor Keels (11), forward AJ Griffin (11), and guard Jeremy Roach (10).
Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland strolled past the Hampton Pirates with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 67-54.
Their wins bumped Duke to 9-1 and the Greyhounds to 6-5. In their victory, the Blue Devils relied heavily on Wendell Moore Jr., who had 21 points and six assists along with five boards. Loyola-Maryland will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.