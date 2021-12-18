Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ No. 2 Duke

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 6-5; Duke 9-1

What to Know

The #2 Duke Blue Devils will be playing at home against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Duke is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The App. State Mountaineers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Blue Devils proved too difficult a challenge. Duke took their game against the Mountaineers by a conclusive 92-67 score. Duke was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from five players: forward Wendell Moore Jr. (21), forward Paolo Banchero (16), guard Trevor Keels (11), forward AJ Griffin (11), and guard Jeremy Roach (10).

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland strolled past the Hampton Pirates with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 67-54.

Their wins bumped Duke to 9-1 and the Greyhounds to 6-5. In their victory, the Blue Devils relied heavily on Wendell Moore Jr., who had 21 points and six assists along with five boards. Loyola-Maryland will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.