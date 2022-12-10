Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ No. 15 Duke

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 3-6; Duke 9-2

What to Know

The #15 Duke Blue Devils will play host again and welcome the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks to Cameron Indoor Stadium, where tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Duke is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Blue Devils didn't have too much trouble with the Iowa Hawkeyes at home on Tuesday as they won 74-62. Duke's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Mark Mitchell, who had 17 points in addition to five boards, and guard Jeremy Roach, who had 22 points. Roach had some trouble finding his footing against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Roach's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Maryland-Eastern Shore and the George Mason Patriots on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Maryland-Eastern Shore falling 67-54 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Duke's win brought them up to 9-2 while the Hawks' loss pulled them down to 3-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Blue Devils rank 22nd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59 on average. Less enviably, Maryland-Eastern Shore is third worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.