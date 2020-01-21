How to watch Duke vs. Miami (Fla.): NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Duke vs. Miami (Fla.) basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) @ Duke
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 10-7; Duke 15-3
What to Know
The #8 Duke Blue Devils have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The point spread favored Duke on Saturday, but luck did not. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Louisville Cardinals took down the Blue Devils 79-73. Duke got a solid performance out of G Cassius Stanley, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) also played a game with a lot of turnovers (36 combined) and lost 83-79 to the Florida State Seminoles. A silver lining for Miami (Fla.) was the play of G Dejan Vasiljevic, who had 19 points.
This next contest looks promising for Duke, who are favored by a full 17.5 points. Now might not be the best time to take the Blue Devils against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Everything came up roses for the Blue Devils against the Hurricanes the last time the two teams met in January as the team secured a 95-62 victory. Will the Blue Devils repeat their success, or do the Hurricanes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $90.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 150
Series History
Duke have won four out of their last six games against Miami (Fla.).
- Jan 04, 2020 - Duke 95 vs. Miami (Fla.) 62
- Mar 02, 2019 - Duke 87 vs. Miami (Fla.) 57
- Jan 15, 2018 - Duke 83 vs. Miami (Fla.) 75
- Feb 25, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 55 vs. Duke 50
- Jan 21, 2017 - Duke 70 vs. Miami (Fla.) 58
- Jan 25, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 80 vs. Duke 69
-
