How to watch Duke vs. NC State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

NC State @ Duke

Regular Season Records: NC State 20-12; Duke 25-6

Last Season Records: Duke 29-5; NC State 22-11

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack and the #10 Duke Blue Devils are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum in the third round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney.

NC State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They captured a comfortable 73-58 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers. Guard Devon Daniels was the offensive standout of the game for the Wolfpack, picking up 23 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Duke strolled past the North Carolina Tar Heels with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 89-76. Duke's guard Tre Jones did his thing and posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists.

NC State isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 8, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

NC State ended up a good deal behind Duke when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 88-69. A big part of the Wolfpack's success was guard Markell Johnson, so the Blue Devils will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 8-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

Duke have won five out of their last eight games against NC State.