How to watch Duke vs. NC State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Duke vs. NC State basketball game
Who's Playing
NC State @ Duke
Regular Season Records: NC State 20-12; Duke 25-6
Last Season Records: Duke 29-5; NC State 22-11
What to Know
The NC State Wolfpack and the #10 Duke Blue Devils are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum in the third round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney.
NC State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They captured a comfortable 73-58 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers. Guard Devon Daniels was the offensive standout of the game for the Wolfpack, picking up 23 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Duke strolled past the North Carolina Tar Heels with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 89-76. Duke's guard Tre Jones did his thing and posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists.
NC State isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 8, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
NC State ended up a good deal behind Duke when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 88-69. A big part of the Wolfpack's success was guard Markell Johnson, so the Blue Devils will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 8-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 152
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Duke have won five out of their last eight games against NC State.
- Mar 02, 2020 - Duke 88 vs. NC State 69
- Feb 19, 2020 - NC State 88 vs. Duke 66
- Feb 16, 2019 - Duke 94 vs. NC State 78
- Jan 06, 2018 - NC State 96 vs. Duke 85
- Jan 23, 2017 - NC State 84 vs. Duke 82
- Mar 09, 2016 - Duke 92 vs. NC State 89
- Feb 06, 2016 - Duke 88 vs. NC State 80
- Jan 23, 2016 - Duke 88 vs. NC State 78
