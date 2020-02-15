How to watch Duke vs. Notre Dame: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Duke vs. Notre Dame basketball game
Who's Playing
Notre Dame @ Duke
Current Records: Notre Dame 15-9; Duke 21-3
What to Know
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven't won a game against the #7 Duke Blue Devils since March 10 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Fighting Irish are staying on the road to face off against the Blue Devils at 4 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke will be strutting in after a win while Notre Dame will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Notre Dame was just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 50-49 to the Virginia Cavaliers. One thing holding Notre Dame back was the mediocre play of guard T.J. Gibbs, who did not have his best game; he finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Duke beat the Florida State Seminoles 70-65 on Monday. Duke got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tre Jones (13), guard Jordan Goldwire (13), forward Matthew Hurt (12), and center Vernon Carey Jr. (10).
Notre Dame is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Fighting Irish are now 15-9 while Duke sits at 21-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Notre Dame comes into the matchup boasting the fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.8. But the Blue Devils enter the contest with 16 takeaways on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $294.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 151
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Duke have won five out of their last seven games against Notre Dame.
- Jan 28, 2019 - Duke 83 vs. Notre Dame 61
- Mar 08, 2018 - Duke 88 vs. Notre Dame 70
- Jan 29, 2018 - Duke 88 vs. Notre Dame 66
- Mar 11, 2017 - Duke 75 vs. Notre Dame 69
- Jan 30, 2017 - Duke 84 vs. Notre Dame 74
- Mar 10, 2016 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Duke 79
- Jan 16, 2016 - Notre Dame 95 vs. Duke 91
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Indiana vs. Michigan: Preview, picks
The Wolverines play host to the Hoosiers in a battle of teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble
-
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State preview
Can the No. 24 Red Raiders keep it rolling against an Oklahoma State team finally making strides?
-
Shaq's son transferring to LSU
Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef is going to be an LSU Tiger just like his dad was
-
Butler vs. Georgetown odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Butler vs. Georgetown matchup 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: No great teams?
The top eight teams in Saturday's Top 25 And 1 are 175-16 and have combined to win 105 consecutive...
-
UNC vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UNC vs. Virginia matchup 10,000 times.
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium