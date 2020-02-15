How to watch Duke vs. Notre Dame: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Duke

Current Records: Notre Dame 15-9; Duke 21-3

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven't won a game against the #7 Duke Blue Devils since March 10 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Fighting Irish are staying on the road to face off against the Blue Devils at 4 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke will be strutting in after a win while Notre Dame will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Notre Dame was just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 50-49 to the Virginia Cavaliers. One thing holding Notre Dame back was the mediocre play of guard T.J. Gibbs, who did not have his best game; he finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Duke beat the Florida State Seminoles 70-65 on Monday. Duke got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tre Jones (13), guard Jordan Goldwire (13), forward Matthew Hurt (12), and center Vernon Carey Jr. (10).

Notre Dame is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Fighting Irish are now 15-9 while Duke sits at 21-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Notre Dame comes into the matchup boasting the fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.8. But the Blue Devils enter the contest with 16 takeaways on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

ESPN

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $294.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 151

Series History

Duke have won five out of their last seven games against Notre Dame.