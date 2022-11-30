Who's Playing

Ohio State @ No. 8 Duke

Current Records: Ohio State 5-1; Duke 6-2

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the #8 Duke Blue Devils on the road at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last November, where the Buckeyes won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

OSU can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They walked away with an 80-73 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week. Forward Justice Sueing took over for OSU, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils ended up a good deal behind the Purdue Boilermakers when they played on Sunday, losing 75-56. Guard Tyrese Proctor (16 points), guard Jeremy Roach (14 points), and center Kyle Filipowski (14 points) were the top scorers for Duke.

Ohio State's victory lifted them to 5-1 while Duke's defeat dropped them down to 6-2. Sueing will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 33 points and five assists along with eight boards last Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Duke's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State and Duke tied in their last contest.