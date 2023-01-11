Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Duke

Current Records: Pittsburgh 11-5; Duke 12-4

What to Know

The #24 Duke Blue Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Blue Devils and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Duke escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Boston College Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64. Forward Dariq Whitehead (18 points) was the top scorer for Duke.

Speaking of close games: Pitt was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 75-74 to the Clemson Tigers. Guard Nelly Cummings had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Duke is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Panthers have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Duke's win lifted them to 12-4 while Pittsburgh's defeat dropped them down to 11-5. We'll see if the Blue Devils can repeat their recent success or if Pitt bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Duke have won six out of their last eight games against Pittsburgh.