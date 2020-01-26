How to watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Duke

Current Records: Pittsburgh 13-7; Duke 16-3

What to Know

The #8 Duke Blue Devils are 4-1 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Duke and Pitt will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 18 matchups -- so hopefully Pitt likes a good challenge.

Duke was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 89-59 last week. It was another big night for forward Matthew Hurt, who had 22 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Pitt came up short against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, falling 69-61. The losing side was boosted by guard Justin Champagnie, who had 14 points in addition to nine boards.

The Blue Devils are now 16-3 while the Panthers sit at 13-7. The Blue Devils are 13-2 after wins this year, and the Panthers are 5-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won four out of their last five games against Pittsburgh.