How to watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh basketball game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Duke
Current Records: Pittsburgh 13-7; Duke 16-3
What to Know
The #8 Duke Blue Devils are 4-1 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Duke and Pitt will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 18 matchups -- so hopefully Pitt likes a good challenge.
Duke was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 89-59 last week. It was another big night for forward Matthew Hurt, who had 22 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, Pitt came up short against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, falling 69-61. The losing side was boosted by guard Justin Champagnie, who had 14 points in addition to nine boards.
The Blue Devils are now 16-3 while the Panthers sit at 13-7. The Blue Devils are 13-2 after wins this year, and the Panthers are 5-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Duke have won four out of their last five games against Pittsburgh.
- Jan 22, 2019 - Duke 79 vs. Pittsburgh 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Duke 81 vs. Pittsburgh 54
- Jan 10, 2018 - Duke 87 vs. Pittsburgh 52
- Feb 04, 2017 - Duke 72 vs. Pittsburgh 64
- Feb 28, 2016 - Pittsburgh 76 vs. Duke 62
