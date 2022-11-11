Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ No. 7 Duke

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 1-0; Duke 1-0

What to Know

The #7 Duke Blue Devils' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at 6:30 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Blue Devils took their contest against the Jacksonville Dolphins on Monday by a conclusive 71-44 score. Ryan Young and Mark Mitchell were among the main playmakers for Duke as the former had 12 points along with seven boards and the latter had 18 points.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 90-42 victory over the Brevard College Tornados.

Duke is the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Monday, where they covered a 15-point spread.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duke enters the game with only 67.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. As for South Carolina Upstate, they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 73.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.