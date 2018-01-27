How to watch Duke vs. Virginia: Live updates, TV, times, streaming online, line
The Blue Devils face their toughest home test of the season against No. 2 Virginia
Get ready for a battle of national title contenders when No. 4 Duke plays host to No. 2 Virginia on Saturday in a game nationally televised on CBS.
Almost at the midway point of league play, Virginia, not Duke or North Carolina, clings to a cushy two-game lead in the ACC regular season standings. The Cavaliers, though, face their toughest test of the season against a Duke team that's reeled off five-straight conference wins and counting.
Virginia's no slouch itself. The Cavaliers boast an even more impressive 11-game win streak of their own and, with a perfect 8-0 ACC record, have a comfortable two game lead in the conference over Duke. So Saturday's massive ACC showdown could drastically alter how one of the toughest conferences in America ultimately shakes out.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 2:11 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
- Latest line from SportsLine: Duke -3.5
If updates are not showing below, please click here
