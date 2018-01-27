How to watch Duke vs. Virginia: Live updates, TV, times, streaming online, line

Get ready for a battle of national title contenders when No. 4 Duke plays host to No. 2 Virginia on Saturday in a game nationally televised on CBS.

Almost at the midway point of league play, Virginia, not Duke or North Carolina, clings to a cushy two-game lead in the ACC regular season standings. The Cavaliers, though, face their toughest test of the season against a Duke team that's reeled off five-straight conference wins and counting.

Virginia's no slouch itself. The Cavaliers boast an even more impressive 11-game win streak of their own and, with a perfect 8-0 ACC record, have a comfortable two game lead in the conference over Duke. So Saturday's massive ACC showdown could drastically alter how one of the toughest conferences in America ultimately shakes out.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 2:11 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 2:11 p.m. ET Where : Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina



: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming : CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

Latest line from SportsLine: Duke -3.5



If updates are not showing below, please click here