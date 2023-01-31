Who's Playing
Wake Forest @ Duke
Current Records: Wake Forest 14-8; Duke 15-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Duke Blue Devils are heading back home. The Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
Everything came up roses for Duke on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday as the squad secured an 86-43 victory. Duke's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Dereck Lively II, who had nine points along with ten rebounds and three blocks, and center Kyle Filipowski, who had 18 points in addition to seven boards. Lively II hadn't helped his team much against the Virginia Tech Hokies last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 79-77 to the NC State Wolfpack. Guard Cameron Hildreth had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with 5-for-15 shooting.
Duke's win brought them up to 15-6 while the Demon Deacons' loss pulled them down to 14-8. The Blue Devils are 8-6 after wins this year, and Wake Forest is 4-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Duke have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Wake Forest.
- Dec 20, 2022 - Wake Forest 81 vs. Duke 70
- Feb 15, 2022 - Duke 76 vs. Wake Forest 74
- Jan 12, 2022 - Duke 76 vs. Wake Forest 64
- Feb 17, 2021 - Duke 84 vs. Wake Forest 60
- Jan 09, 2021 - Duke 79 vs. Wake Forest 68
- Feb 25, 2020 - Wake Forest 113 vs. Duke 101
- Jan 11, 2020 - Duke 90 vs. Wake Forest 59
- Mar 05, 2019 - Duke 71 vs. Wake Forest 70
- Jan 08, 2019 - Duke 87 vs. Wake Forest 65
- Jan 23, 2018 - Duke 84 vs. Wake Forest 70
- Jan 13, 2018 - Duke 89 vs. Wake Forest 71
- Feb 18, 2017 - Duke 99 vs. Wake Forest 94
- Jan 28, 2017 - Duke 85 vs. Wake Forest 83
- Mar 01, 2016 - Duke 79 vs. Wake Forest 71
- Jan 06, 2016 - Duke 91 vs. Wake Forest 75