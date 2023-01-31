Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Duke

Current Records: Wake Forest 14-8; Duke 15-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Duke Blue Devils are heading back home. The Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Everything came up roses for Duke on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday as the squad secured an 86-43 victory. Duke's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Dereck Lively II, who had nine points along with ten rebounds and three blocks, and center Kyle Filipowski, who had 18 points in addition to seven boards. Lively II hadn't helped his team much against the Virginia Tech Hokies last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 79-77 to the NC State Wolfpack. Guard Cameron Hildreth had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with 5-for-15 shooting.

Duke's win brought them up to 15-6 while the Demon Deacons' loss pulled them down to 14-8. The Blue Devils are 8-6 after wins this year, and Wake Forest is 4-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Wake Forest.