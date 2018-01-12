How to watch Duke vs. Wake Forest: TV, streaming online, predictions, line, pick

The Blue Devils return home after a two-game road swing to face the Demon Deacons

Duke returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday to face Wake Forest after going 1-1 on the road with an upset loss to NC State and a convincing win over Pitt.

At 14-2, the Blue Devils have been up and down in ACC play with losses to Boston College and NC State and wins over Florida State and Pitt. They will have a chance Saturday, though, to prove they're capable of stringing together a win streak in league play before a pivotal Monday night road tilt against Miami.

Viewing information

  • When: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET  
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Streaming: Watch ESPN

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via SportsLine: Duke -17
  • Prediction: Duke hasn't beat Wake Forest by double digits at home in three years. And while the Demon Deacons are just 1-3 in ACC play, they've been plenty competitive in that stretch. So I like them to cover the massive spread, even with Duke being at home. Pick: Wake Forest +17
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories