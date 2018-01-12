How to watch Duke vs. Wake Forest: TV, streaming online, predictions, line, pick

Duke returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday to face Wake Forest after going 1-1 on the road with an upset loss to NC State and a convincing win over Pitt.

At 14-2, the Blue Devils have been up and down in ACC play with losses to Boston College and NC State and wins over Florida State and Pitt. They will have a chance Saturday, though, to prove they're capable of stringing together a win streak in league play before a pivotal Monday night road tilt against Miami.

Viewing information

Odds and analysis