How to watch Duke vs. Winthrop: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Duke vs. Winthrop basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 1 Duke (home) vs. Winthrop (away)
Current Records: Duke 6-1; Winthrop 4-3
What to Know
The Winthrop Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #1 Duke Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Winthrop will be strutting in after a victory while Duke will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Eagles have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Pfeiffer Falcons on Monday. Winthrop steamrolled past Pfeiffer 127-83.
As for Duke, it looks like Duke got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 85-83. They got a solid performance out of C Vernon Carey Jr., who posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds along with seven blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Carey Jr.
Duke's loss took them down to 6-1 while Winthrop's victory pulled them up to 4-3. A win for the Blue Devils would reverse both their bad luck and Winthrop's good luck. We'll see if the Blue Devils manage to pull off that tough task or if the Eagles keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
