Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Chicago State 11-15, Duquesne 11-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will be playing in front of their home fans against the Chicago State Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Dukes were able to grind out a solid win over the Rams, taking the game 68-59. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Duquesne.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Duquesne to victory, but perhaps none more so than David Dixon, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jake DiMichele, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 28 points), and they went ahead and made it four last Sunday. They claimed a resounding 108-58 win over the Cougars at home. With Chicago State ahead 58-27 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The Dukes' win bumped their record up to 11-8. As for the Cougars, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-15.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Duquesne's sizable advantage in that area, the Cougars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Duquesne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Duquesne: they have a less-than-stellar 7-11 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Duquesne is a big 12-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

