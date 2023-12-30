Who's Playing

Cleary Cougars @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Cleary 0-1, Duquesne 8-3

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The Cleary Cougars will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Duquesne Dukes at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Cleary fought the good fight in their overtime game against IUPUI back in November but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 78-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Duquesne unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 81-73 to the Broncos. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 153.5 point over/under.

Duquesne's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dae Dae Grant, who scored 32 points along with five rebounds. That's the first time this season that Grant scored 30 or more points.

The Cougars' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Dukes, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-3.