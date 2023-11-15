Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Princeton 2-0, Duquesne 3-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will be playing at home against the Princeton Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Duquesne entered their tilt with Stony Brook with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Dukes were the clear victor by a 85-63 margin over the Seawolves. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.7% better than the opposition, as Duquesne did.

Duquesne got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jimmy Clark III out in front who earned 24 points along with 4 steals. Clark III is absolutely dominating the steal category: he's posted at least three every time he's taken the court this season. Fousseyni Drame was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though Princeton has not done well against Hofstra recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Tigers walked away with a 74-67 win over the Pride. That's two games straight that Princeton has won by exactly seven points.

The Dukes' victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Tigers, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Duquesne against Princeton in their previous meeting back in November of 2019 as the team secured a 94-67 win. Does Duquesne have another victory up their sleeve, or will Princeton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.