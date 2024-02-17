Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Duquesne looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 31-23 lead against Saint Joseph's.

Duquesne came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 16-9, Duquesne 14-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

Saint Joseph's and the Dukes are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Saint Joseph's found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 64-59 to the Ramblers.

Despite the defeat, Saint Joseph's got a solid performance out of Xzayvier Brown, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brown has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Dukes lost to the Flyers on the road by a decisive 75-59 margin on Tuesday. The over/under was set at 134 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their defeat, Duquesne saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jimmy Clark III, who scored 14 points along with three steals, was perhaps the best of all.

The Hawks' loss dropped their record down to 16-9. As for the Dukes, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-10.

Saint Joseph's is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Saint Joseph's came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dukes when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 71-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Joseph's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Duquesne is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Saint Joseph's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Duquesne and Saint Joseph's both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.