Who's Playing
St. Bona. Bonnies @ Duquesne Dukes
Current Records: St. Bona. 11-6, Duquesne 9-8
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
What to Know
Duquesne is 2-8 against St. Bona. since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne is limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.
Last Saturday, the Dukes lost 71-69 to the Hawks on a last-minute layup From Cameron Brown. That's two games in a row now that Duquesne has lost by exactly two points.
Jimmy Clark III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points.
Meanwhile, the Bonnies came up short against the Patriots on Saturday and fell 69-60.
Despite their loss, St. Bona. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Barry Evans, who scored six points along with nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Chad Venning, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.
The Dukes have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-8 record this season. As for the Bonnies, their loss dropped their record down to 11-6.
Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Bona., though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Duquesne's sizeable advantage in that area, St. Bona. will need to find a way to close that gap.
As for their next game, Duquesne is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.
Odds
Duquesne is a slight 2.5-point favorite against St. Bona., according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 142 points.
Series History
St. Bona. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Duquesne 56 vs. St. Bona. 54
- Jan 18, 2023 - St. Bona. 65 vs. Duquesne 56
- Feb 19, 2022 - St. Bona. 81 vs. Duquesne 55
- Jan 21, 2022 - St. Bona. 64 vs. Duquesne 56
- Mar 05, 2021 - St. Bona. 75 vs. Duquesne 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - St. Bona. 65 vs. Duquesne 61
- Jan 15, 2021 - St. Bona. 62 vs. Duquesne 48
- Feb 26, 2020 - Duquesne 81 vs. St. Bona. 77
- Feb 08, 2020 - St. Bona. 83 vs. Duquesne 80
- Feb 27, 2019 - St. Bona. 68 vs. Duquesne 47