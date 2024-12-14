Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Towson 4-6, Duquesne 2-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: LeBron James Arena -- Akron, Ohio

LeBron James Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Duquesne has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Towson Tigers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at LeBron James Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Dukes were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Duquesne is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Maine on Wednesday. Duquesne took a 61-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of Maine. The contest marked the Dukes' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Even though they lost, Duquesne smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Towson's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 84-71 to UMBC. It was the first time this season that the Tigers let down their fans at home.

Despite the loss, Towson had strong showings from Dylan Williamson, who went 8 for 13 en route to 21 points, and Mekhi Lowery, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Lowery a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five).

Duquesne's defeat dropped their record down to 2-8. As for Towson, their loss dropped their record down to 4-6.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Towson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Towson is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 126.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.