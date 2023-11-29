Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: UC Irvine 6-1, Duquesne 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $5.05

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will be playing at home against the UC Irvine Anteaters at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up six turnovers on Wednesday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Duquesne found out the hard way. They took a 89-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cornhuskers.

Dae Dae Grant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Kareem Rozier, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine entered their tilt with Rice with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Anteaters strolled past the Owls with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 83-68.

Among those leading the charge was Justin Hohn, who scored 18 points along with 9 rebounds. Derin Saran was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Their wins bumped the Dukes to 4-2 and the Cornhuskers to 6-0.

Looking ahead, Duquesne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Duquesne is a 3.5-point favorite against UC Irvine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.