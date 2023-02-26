Who's Playing

Davidson @ Duquesne

Current Records: Davidson 13-14; Duquesne 19-9

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats are 8-1 against the Duquesne Dukes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Davidson and Duquesne will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Wildcats won both of their matches against the Dukes last season (72-61 and 74-50) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Davidson had enough points to win and then some against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies this past Wednesday, taking their game 74-61. Davidson can attribute much of their success to guard Foster Loyer, who had 27 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Duquesne strolled past the La Salle Explorers with points to spare this past Wednesday, taking the matchup 91-74. Among those leading the charge for Duquesne was forward Joe Reece, who had 26 points in addition to seven boards.

The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 13-13 all in all.

Their wins bumped Davidson to 13-14 and Duquesne to 19-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Davidson and Duquesne clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Dukes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Davidson have won eight out of their last nine games against Duquesne.