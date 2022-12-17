Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Duquesne

Current Records: Indiana State 9-2; Duquesne 7-3

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Indiana State Sycamores at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne will be hoping to build upon the 74-71 win they picked up against Indiana State when they previously played in November of 2019.

The DePaul Blue Demons typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Dukes proved too difficult a challenge. Duquesne enjoyed a cozy 66-55 win over DePaul. Guard Dae Dae Grant (15 points), forward Joe Reece (15 points), and guard Jimmy Clark III (13 points) were the top scorers for Duquesne.

Meanwhile, the Sycamores were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 88-85 to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Duquesne's victory lifted them to 7-3 while Indiana State's loss dropped them down to 9-2. We'll see if the Dukes can repeat their recent success or if Indiana State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.