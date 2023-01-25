Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Duquesne

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 7-12; Duquesne 13-7

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Loyola Chicago and the Duquesne Dukes will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Ramblers will be strutting in after a victory while Duquesne will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Loyola Chicago proved too difficult a challenge. Loyola Chicago took down St. Bonaventure 67-55. Loyola Chicago got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tom Welch (16), forward Jeameril Wilson (11), guard Marquise Kennedy (10), and center Jacob Hutson (10).

Meanwhile, the Dukes came up short against the Fordham Rams this past Saturday, falling 65-58. Guard Dae Dae Grant wasn't much of a difference maker for Duquesne; Grant picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 10-point finish.

Loyola Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Duquesne's loss took them down to 13-7 while Loyola Chicago's win pulled them up to 7-12. Tom Welch will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 16 points this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Duquesne's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.