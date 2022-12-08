Who's Playing

Marshall @ Duquesne

Current Records: Marshall 7-1; Duquesne 7-1

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Marshall Thundering Herd will be on the road. They will take on the Duquesne Dukes at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Thundering Herd proved too difficult a challenge. Marshall took down the Bobcats 83-69.

Meanwhile, Duquesne skirted by the Ball State Cardinals 78-77 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Jimmy Clark III as the clock expired. The Dukes' Clark III filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points in addition to six rebounds. Clark III hadn't helped his team much against the Santa Barbara Gauchos last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Clark III's points were the most he has had all year.

The Thundering Herd got away with a 72-71 win when the two teams previously met in December of last year. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV

Series History

Marshall have won two out of their last three games against Duquesne.