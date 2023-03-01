Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Duquesne

Current Records: Massachusetts 14-14; Duquesne 19-10

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen and the Duquesne Dukes will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

UMass received a tough blow last week as they fell 72-54 to the Dayton Flyers. Massachusetts' loss came about despite a quality game from guard RJ Luis, who had 21 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Duquesne was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 71-67 to the Davidson Wildcats. A silver lining for the Dukes was the play of guard Dae Dae Grant, who had 20 points along with six rebounds.

UMass have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

UMass beat Duquesne 87-79 in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Minutemen since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Massachusetts have won four out of their last seven games against Duquesne.