Who's Playing

New Mexico St. @ Duquesne

Current Records: New Mexico St. 4-3; Duquesne 7-2

What to Know

The New Mexico St. Aggies are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Duquesne Dukes at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

The Aggies were just a bucket short of a win this past Wednesday and fell 66-65 to the Santa Clara Broncos. One thing holding New Mexico St. back was the mediocre play of DaJuan Gordon, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Duquesne entered their contest against the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Duquesne took a hard 82-71 fall against Marshall. Guard Jimmy Clark III (19 points) and guard Dae Dae Grant (18 points) were the top scorers for Duquesne.

The Aggies are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Dukes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.