Who's Playing

Rice @ Duquesne

Regular Season Records: Rice 18-15; Duquesne 20-12

What to Know

The Rice Owls will face off against the Duquesne Dukes in a playoff matchup at Ocean Center at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Rice was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 87-60 defeat to the UAB Blazers. A silver lining for the Owls was the play of guard Travis Evee, who had 20 points. Evee's performance made up for a slower game against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Duquesne and the La Salle Explorers last Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Duquesne falling 81-70, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by guard Jimmy Clark III, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and six boards. This also makes it three games in a row in which Clark III has had at least three steals. Clark III's points were the most he has had all year.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.