Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ Duquesne

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 13-12; Duquesne 17-8

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will play host again and welcome the Saint Joseph's Hawks to UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Duquesne is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Dukes proved too difficult a challenge. Duquesne came out on top in a nail-biter against St. Bonaventure, sneaking past 56-54.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's had enough points to win and then some against the George Washington Colonials this past Saturday, taking their contest 81-69. Saint Joseph's relied on the efforts of guard Lynn Greer III, who had 22 points and six assists along with eight rebounds, and guard Erik Reynolds II, who had 24 points in addition to five boards.

Their wins bumped Duquesne to 17-8 and the Hawks to 13-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Dukes and Saint Joseph's clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duquesne have won five out of their last nine games against Saint Joseph's.