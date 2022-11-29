Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Duquesne

Current Records: Santa Barbara 4-1; Duquesne 5-1

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Santa Barbara Gauchos at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Duquesne has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Alabama State Hornets this past Wednesday. Duquesne enjoyed a cozy 75-57 victory over Alabama State. Guard Dae Dae Grant and forward Austin Rotroff were among the main playmakers for Duquesne as the former had 23 points along with seven boards and the latter posted a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds in addition to four blocks.

As for Santa Barbara, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They strolled past the North Alabama Lions with points to spare this past Wednesday, taking the contest 89-71. Guard Ajay Mitchell was the offensive standout of the game for the Gauchos, picking up 17 points and seven assists.

The wins brought the Dukes up to 5-1 and Santa Barbara to 4-1. Duquesne is 3-1 after wins this year, Santa Barbara 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.