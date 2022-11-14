Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Duquesne

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-2; Duquesne 1-1

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET Monday. They will be seeking to avenge the 83-68 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 16 of 2015.

The Bulldogs received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-61 to the Tennessee State Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Duquesne Dukes found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 77-52 punch to the gut against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Friday.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.