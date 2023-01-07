Who's Playing

Furman @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: Furman 11-5; E. Tennessee State 6-10

What to Know

A Southern battle is on tap between the Furman Paladins and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Furman winning the first 78-69 at home and E. Tennessee State taking the second 75-71.

The Paladins made easy work of the The Citadel Bulldogs on Wednesday and carried off a 97-72 win.

Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State lost to the Western Carolina Catamounts at home by a decisive 71-60 margin.

Furman is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Furman's victory lifted them to 11-5 while E. Tennessee State's loss dropped them down to 6-10. We'll see if Furman can repeat their recent success or if the Buccaneers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Paladins are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Furman.