Who's Playing
Furman @ E. Tennessee State
Current Records: Furman 11-5; E. Tennessee State 6-10
What to Know
A Southern battle is on tap between the Furman Paladins and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Furman winning the first 78-69 at home and E. Tennessee State taking the second 75-71.
The Paladins made easy work of the The Citadel Bulldogs on Wednesday and carried off a 97-72 win.
Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State lost to the Western Carolina Catamounts at home by a decisive 71-60 margin.
Furman is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Furman's victory lifted them to 11-5 while E. Tennessee State's loss dropped them down to 6-10. We'll see if Furman can repeat their recent success or if the Buccaneers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee
Odds
The Paladins are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
E. Tennessee State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Furman.
- Feb 07, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 75 vs. Furman 71
- Jan 12, 2022 - Furman 78 vs. E. Tennessee State 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. Furman 62
- Jan 16, 2021 - Furman 78 vs. E. Tennessee State 66
- Feb 19, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 75 vs. Furman 66
- Jan 04, 2020 - Furman 65 vs. E. Tennessee State 56
- Feb 09, 2019 - Furman 91 vs. E. Tennessee State 61
- Dec 29, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 79 vs. Furman 56
- Mar 04, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 63 vs. Furman 52
- Feb 25, 2018 - Furman 79 vs. E. Tennessee State 76
- Jan 18, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 62 vs. Furman 61
- Feb 22, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 93 vs. Furman 81
- Jan 19, 2017 - Furman 75 vs. E. Tennessee State 62
- Mar 06, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 84 vs. Furman 76
- Feb 25, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 80 vs. Furman 75
- Jan 30, 2016 - Furman 74 vs. E. Tennessee State 70