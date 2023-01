Who's Playing

Furman @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: Furman 11-5; E. Tennessee State 6-10

What to Know

The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers and the Furman Paladins will face off in a Southern clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Furman winning the first 78-69 at home and the Buccaneers taking the second 75-71.

The game between E. Tennessee State and the Western Carolina Catamounts on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with E. Tennessee State falling 71-60 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Furman was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the The Citadel Bulldogs 97-72 on Wednesday.

Furman's victory lifted them to 11-5 while E. Tennessee State's loss dropped them down to 6-10. We'll see if Furman can repeat their recent success or if the Buccaneers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Furman.