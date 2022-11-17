Who's Playing

Little Rock @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: Little Rock 1-2; E. Tennessee State 2-1

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans are staying on the road on Thursday to face off against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Trojans ended up a good deal behind the Cent. Arkansas Bears when they played on Monday, losing 82-71.

Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 81-77 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

The losses put Little Rock at 1-2 and E. Tennessee State at a reciprocal 2-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Little Rock is stumbling into the contest with the 25th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.7 on average. E. Tennessee State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

E. Tennessee State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.