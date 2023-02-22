Who's Playing

The Citadel @ E. Tennessee State

Current Records: The Citadel 10-19; E. Tennessee State 10-19

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs are 4-12 against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Citadel and E. Tennessee State will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Bulldogs were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-68 to the Wofford Terriers. Forward Stephen Clark wasn't much of a difference maker for The Citadel; Clark played for 32 minutes with and seven turnovers.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for E. Tennessee State as they fell 83-79 to the Furman Paladins on Sunday.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-19. The Citadel and the Buccaneers are both 7-11 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.