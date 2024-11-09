Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 1-0, East Carolina 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are taking a road trip to face off against the East Carolina Pirates at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Coastal Carolina is headed out to face East Carolina after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Coastal Carolina managed a 60-56 victory over Western Michigan on Monday.

Meanwhile, East Carolina posted their biggest win since December 20, 2023 on Monday. They steamrolled past NC-Wesleyan 97-70. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-32.

East Carolina smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Coastal Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-11-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Coastal Carolina considering the team was a sub-par 4-17 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 29 games they played last year would have netted $976.94. On the other hand, East Carolina will play as the favorite, and the team was 10-6 as such last season.

Odds

East Carolina is a big 11.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

