Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Delaware State 6-8, East Carolina 6-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will be home for the holidays to greet the Delaware State Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 22 to ten on offense, a fact East Carolina found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 70-65 to the Gators. East Carolina has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Bobby Pettiford Jr., who scored 11 points along with five assists and five steals. That's the first time this season that he grabbed three or more steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Brandon Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Delaware State was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. There's no need to mince words: the Hornets lost to the Demon Deacons, and the Hornets lost bad. The score wound up at 88-59.

The Pirates' loss dropped their record down to 6-5. As for the Hornets, their loss dropped their record down to 6-8.

East Carolina took their victory against Delaware State in their previous meeting back in November of 2018 by a conclusive 81-56. Does East Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Delaware State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

East Carolina has won both of the games they've played against Delaware State in the last 6 years.